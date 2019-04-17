Man arrested after double homicide in Seward

Alaska authorities say a 30-year-old Seward man charged with two counts of first-degree murder told officers he fatally shot two men inside their van after an argument broke out when he told them to leave.

Joseph Chandler Jr. is being held without bail in the Monday shootings that left 28-year-old Dustin Marx and 40-year-old Michael White dead.

An Alaska State Trooper says in a court affidavit that Chandler told him the Seward men were “not supposed to be on the property.”

The trooper, John King, said Chandler indicated he drew his gun after Marx said he eventually would kill him.

No attorney is listed for Chandler in online court records.

The affidavit says Chandler called troopers shortly after 6 p.m. Monday to report he shot and killed the men.