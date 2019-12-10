Man buried in Alaska mountain avalanche saved by other hiker
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) –
Officials in Alaska say a hiker is lucky to be alive after he was buried during an avalanche and another hiker saw his feet and freed him. The Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center says the hiker was alone on Flattop Mountain when an avalanche completely buried him Saturday. The center says the hiker kicked his legs free but the rest of his body was trapped. Another hiker passing by saw the victim’s moving feet sticking out and was able to free him. Officials say the trapped hiker, who was not named, was cold and hypothermic but conscious.