Man charged in Alaska cold case due in Maine court this week

AUBURN, Maine (AP) – A Maine man who is fighting extradition to Alaska for a murder charge is due back in court for his fugitive from justice case.

Steven Downs has been charged by Alaska authorities with the 1993 sexual assault and murder of 20-year-old Sophie Sergie at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. He’s due in Androscoggin County Superior Court in Auburn on Wednesday morning.

Downs was a Fairbanks student at the time of Sergie’s death. She was a former student. He was linked to the crime by DNA and has been charged with being a fugitive from justice.

Downs’ defense lawyer has said Downs completely denies any involvement with the crime. Downs is a resident of Auburn, Maine, and is contesting his extradition back to Alaska.

