      Weather Alert

Man charged in attack on child dancer captured on Facebook

Jul 7, 2020 @ 9:50am

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH Associated Press
Authorities are looking for a Missouri man who is accused of punching a 12-year-old street performer in the head in an attack that was captured on Facebook Live and has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times. Cedric Charles Moore Jr., 27, of Cape Girardeau was charged Monday with one count each of first-degree child endangerment and second-degree assault. The arrest warrant sets bond at $50,000 cash-only. Police said in a Facebook post that the Friday night attack in the city’s downtown was “completely unprovoked.” The post said officers have been to the suspect’s home and other places he frequents but that his friends and family aren’t cooperating.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Traffic Cams