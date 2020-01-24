Man charged with using Craigslist to lure robbery victims
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A federal grand jury has indicted a 21-year-old Anchorage man suspected of using Craigslist advertisements to lure robbery victims. Cloyd Lacap Jr. is charged with interference with commerce by robbery and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime. Online court records do not list his defense attorney who could comment on the case. Craigslist is a classified advertisement website. Federal prosecutors say Lacap on Aug. 24 met separately with two people selling items and robbed them. If convicted, Lacap faces up to 20 years in prison for the robberies and a mandatory minimum of seven years for the firearm offense.