Man dies in all-terrain vehicle crash outside Thorne Bay

THORNE BAY, Alaska (AP) – A 28-year-old man reported missing from the southeast Alaska community of Thorne Bay was found dead near his crashed all-terrain vehicle.

Chris Cahoon was found dead Monday outside the community on Prince of Wales Island.

Alaska State Troopers say Cahoon left his Thorne Bay home on the ATV. He was reported overdue Sunday afternoon and village public safety officers launched a search on island roads.

Cahoon was found dead Monday morning.

Troopers say he may have been traveling at a high rate of speed when he crashed.

The ATV left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire.

