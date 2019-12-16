Man found shot, fatally wounded in Fairbanks parking lot
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) –
Alaska State Troopers say a man found with gunshot wounds in car parked in store parking lot has died. The man’s name was not immediately released.
Troopers on Friday morning took a report of a shooting west of Fairbanks International Airport.
Officers found a mortally wounded man in a vehicle parked at the Fred Meyer store in west Fairbanks.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Troopers say they have identified a person of interest in the shooting.