Man in Alaska corrections department custody dies

August 8, 2022 3:05PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man in state corrections custody while facing charges has died at an Anchorage prison, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Monday.

Austin Earl Wilson, 34, was pronounced dead Friday at the Anchorage Correctional Complex, a statement from the department said. Wilson is the seventh person to die in department custody this year, the agency said.

No foul play is suspected, according to the statement. A cause of death was not provided.

In late July, the department reported the death of James Patrick Wheeler, 91, at the Goose Creek Correctional Center. The department said he had been in its custody since 1993 and was serving a sentence in a murder case.

Wheeler’s was the sixth death in the department’s custody this year.

