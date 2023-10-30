KWHL KWHL Logo

Man Jumps Into Disney Lagoon For A $6000 Bet

October 30, 2023 2:34AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

In this viral video posted to The DisFamily Adventures YouTube Channel, you can hear onlookers warn him “you’re going to get kicked out of Disney dude!” He was indeed escorted out of EPCOT by security.

An unidentified man was filmed jumping into the World Showcase Lagoon at EPCOT in Orlando…for $6,000. The bearded man dressed in black is shown scaling the railing of a bridge Monday afternoon, then jumping in. The YouTube channel promised $6,000 to the unnamed man if he took the plunge.

