Man Launching Solo Trip From Hawaii To Australia For Ocean Conservation

December 18, 2023 8:13AM AKST
Tez Steinberg rowed from California to Hawaii in his first expedition after a pretty traumatic loss in his life….it took him 71 days.  

Along his first trip in 2020 he saw plastic floating in the ocean every day.  So this time, he’s rowing solo from Hawaii to Australia to bring awareness to the issue of ocean conservation.  And when we say solo…that’s what it means. No support boat, just him…he’s got all the supplies he needs. So hopefully he won’t run into any weather and it will be smooth sailing! 

