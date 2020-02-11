Man on snowmachine dies in avalanche near Cooper Landing
COOPER LANDING, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say a 32-year-old Kenai Peninsula man died when he was buried in an avalanche while snowmachining near Cooper Landing. Troopers say Kekai Dang of Kasilof died Monday afternoon in the avalanche. Troopers shortly before 3:30 p.m. took a 911 call reporting the avalanche. Seward troopers responded. Witnesses reported the avalanche had buried Dang and they began recovery efforts. Rescuers reached Dang after about two hours. He was pronounced dead at the scene.