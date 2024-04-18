KWHL KWHL Logo

Man Saves 4-Year-Old From Flying Hockey Puck

April 18, 2024 8:25AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

 A hockey hero was honored recently for saving a kid from a flying hockey puck!

A minor league hockey team in Cleveland honored Andrew Podolak this weekend for saving a 4-year-old kid from a stray puck.  It happened at a Cleveland Monsters game last Thursday. 

 

@asiafromakron Tiktok do your thing! @Cleveland Monsters @Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse #lakeeriemonsters #clevelandtok #216 #fyp #clevelandkids #foryoupage #greenscreen ♬ original sound – AsiaFromAkron

Asia Davis is the mom and posted about it on TikTok, and after all the attention the story got, they had a special moment at a recent game.

 

@asiafromakron Replying to @Jennasteves ♬ original sound – AsiaFromAkron

The boy got to drop the ceremonial puck at a recent game with his mom and Andrew standing next to him on the ice.

 

MORE HERE

Recently Played

All Over YouLive
9:45pm
PiecesDaughtry
9:41pm
I Get OffHalestorm
9:38pm
No ExcusesAlice In Chains
9:33pm
DriveIncubus
9:23pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

The Sully's "Rising Fest"
2

O.J. Simpson Dead at 76
3

Peyton Returns to School Accompanied by Alaska's Morning Show and Dozens of Supporters
4

2024 Spring Choose Your Trip Contest Rules
5

Alaska House passes budget with roughly $2,275 payments to residents, bill goes to Senate