Man Serves Older Ladies Sitting In His Chairs Tea

June 28, 2024 7:08AM AKDT
A guy in Toronto posted a sweet video of these two older ladies who decided to take a break from their walk and sit in his chairs. No they didn’t ask, but instead of telling them to leave, he made them tea and invited them to stay as long as they want.  

@carlopaThese older women that walk by regularly sat down on their own on my chairs. They’re enjoying my flowers, so I brought them some fruit tea ☕ and honey 🍯 to enjoy the afternoon 🙏 Weren’t they pleasantly surprised 😊♬ original sound – Carlo P

How sweet!

