Man shot, seriously wounded, on downtown Anchorage street

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot on a downtown Anchorage street.

Police shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday received a report of shots fired at west Sixth Avenue and C Street.

They found a man in the street who had been shot more than once in the upper body. He was rushed to a hospital.

Officers determined the injured man had been in a fight with another person who shot him and may have fled on a motorcycle.

Police are asking for witnesses with information on the shooting or surveillance video.

The post Man shot, seriously wounded, on downtown Anchorage street appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Man acting erratically dies in Anchorage police custody Anchorage approves ban on the distribution of plastic bags Agencies call for more resources to monitor sea level rise Willow man charged with wife’s death along Petersville Road Fourth suspected arrested in Anchorage attempted murder case Northern Edge military exercises in Alaska planned for May
Comments