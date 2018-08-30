Man shot, seriously wounded, on downtown Anchorage street

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot on a downtown Anchorage street.

Police shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday received a report of shots fired at west Sixth Avenue and C Street.

They found a man in the street who had been shot more than once in the upper body. He was rushed to a hospital.

Officers determined the injured man had been in a fight with another person who shot him and may have fled on a motorcycle.

Police are asking for witnesses with information on the shooting or surveillance video.

