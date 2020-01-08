Man sought on warrant dead after encounter with law enforcement
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say a Delta Junction man sought on a warrant died after a “shooting incident” Tuesday near the city 100 miles southeast of Fairbanks. Law enforcement officers were attempting to arrest 59-year-old Daniel Duane Jensen Jr. Jensen was sought on a warrant for counts of sexual abuse of a minor. Troopers say officers from the troopers and the North Pole Police Department fired weapons. Troopers released minimal details on the shooting Tuesday but said it occurred as officers attempted to contact Jensen. Names of the officers who fired weapons will be released three days after the shooting.