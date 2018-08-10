Man stalked ex to Hawaii, Alaska, Connecticut

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – Police say a Korean man stalked his ex-girlfriend around the world before being arrested in Connecticut.

Bridgeport officers say they arrested 61-year-old Kwak Kyu Dong on Wednesday while responding to a report of a woman screaming in a bank parking lot.

The Connecticut Post reports the woman told authorities she was in an abusive relationship with Dong and she fled. She said he tracked her down in Hawaii, Alaska and Bridgeport, where she has a friend. Police say Dong obtained her bank account information.

Dong is charged with stalking. He was brought to Bridgeport Superior Court in handcuffs and leg restraints Thursday. A judge continued the case to Friday so a Korean interpreter could be located.

It’s not clear if Dong has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

