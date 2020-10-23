      Weather Alert

Man wins $2M after mistakenly buying extra lottery ticket

Oct 23, 2020 @ 11:03am

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — Some mistakes are costly, but not this one. A Detroit-area man who accidentally bought an extra lottery ticket won two $1 million jackpots. Samir Mazahem of Dearborn Heights says he was saving numbers on a lottery app after buying a $2 ticket for the June 9 Mega Millions game. He then realized that he had purchased another ticket with the same numbers. Mazahem says he was “bummed” but forgot about it until he logged onto the app. He had two $1 million winners. Mazahem says he, “couldn’t believe it was real.”

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
2020 Isn't The Only Thing Losing It's Mind.
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus