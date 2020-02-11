Man wounded, arrested after firing rifle at Willow home
WILLOW, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say a 51-year-old man suspected of firing a rifle at a home in Willow was shot and wounded by the homeowner and later arrested. Shawn Burke of Willow was jailed in Palmer and held without bail. He is charged with felony assault and weapons misconduct. Online court documents do not list his attorney. Troopers say a Willow resident called 911 at 12:17 a.m. Monday to report Burke had appeared outside her home and shot at it. Troopers say Burke was intoxicated. The homeowner shot at Burke and hit him in the shoulder. Troopers arrested Burke at a neighbor’s property.