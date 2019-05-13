Man’s death in west Alaska village jail is 3rd in 2 weeks

AKIACHAK, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska man has died while in police custody, the third person to die in a western Alaska community jail in the past two weeks.

The Anchorage Daily News reports that 54-year-old Robert Nick died in a jail in the village of Akiachak.

Police say Nick was intoxicated and taken into protective custody Friday by a tribal officer in the village northeast of Bethel.

A man and woman died April 28 in a fire at the village jail in Napakiak, southwest of Bethel. The fire is still under investigation.

State police did not say what Nick is believed to have died from or how long he had been dead when he was found by tribal jail guards.

His remains were sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Anchorage.

