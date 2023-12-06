KWHL KWHL Logo

Margot Robbie Was Asked To Move The Release Date Of “Barbie”

December 6, 2023 8:39AM AKST
In a recent Actors On Actors segment with Variety, Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy sat down together to chat about the phenomenon this summer that was dubbed “Barbenheimer”.  Turns out, that happened thanks to Robbie.

She revealed that one of the Oppenheimer producers reached out with a suggestion (she was one of the producers for “Barbie” and had worked with him before) to move the release date for Barbie so the two movies wouldn’t compete. She wouldn’t back down, and it turned out to be the right call.  Murphy said it was “good instincts” because so many people made a double feature out of it at the theaters!

Here’s their full conversation:

