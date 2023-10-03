KWHL KWHL Logo

Mariah Carey Going On A Short Christmas Tour

October 3, 2023 7:24AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Ticket presales start October 4 for Mariah Carey’s “Merry Christmas One & All” tour. The show will include all the usual holiday favorites, including of course, her iconic classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

 

The 13-date run starts in Highland, California on November 15th and includes stops in Chicago, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and more before wrapping it up December 17th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

