Mariah Carey Is Fighting To Officially Be “Queen of Christmas”

Mariah Carey is trying to legally be named “Queen Of Christmas” as a trademark only she can use, but she’s getting pushback from two singers who are trying to claim that title too!

Darlene Love says she sang several songs on what many consider the greatest Christmas pop album of all time, 1963’s Phil Spector’s Christmas Album.

Then there’s Elizabeth Chan who bills herself as the only singer-songwriter who just exclusively releases Christmas music every year. She even has an album called Queen Of Christmas.

Both are salty that Carey is trying to take the title — and the merch rights — exclusively for herself. Chan’s attorney filed a formal opposition to Carey’s trademark claim Friday.

Love caught wind of that and spoke out Monday with her own outrage. “I’ve been in the business for 52 years, have earned it and can still hit those notes!,” she wrote.

Well, Mariah’s got Billboard in her corner!