KWHL KWHL Logo

Mariah Carey Joined By Her Kids During Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Performance

November 28, 2022 4:32AM AKST
Share
Mariah Carey Joined By Her Kids During Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Performance

About 27.7 million viewers tuned in for the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade on Thursday watching NBC and Peacock. Mariah Carey closed the parade right before Santa’s arrival with her iconic song “All I Want For Christmas Is You”. You might have noticed the two kids that popped out of presents behind her…they are her 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe!

 

Did you watch the parade this year? What was your favorite part?

Recently Played

Paranoid (crash & Burn)Pop Evil|
9:03pm
Sickness (ft. Chester Bennington)Grey Daze|
9:00pm
F The WorldBadflower|
8:56pm
Fell On Black DaysSoundgarden|
8:45pm
BecomingVolbeat|
8:41pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company’s plane crashes
2

“80 For Brady” Trailer
3

Taylor Swift Responds To Tour Ticket Sales Debacle
4

Candidate eligibility lawsuit tossed on procedural grounds
5

Sneak Peek At The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade