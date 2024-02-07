KWHL KWHL Logo

Mariah Carey To Do Mini "Mimi" Residency In Vegas For Album Anniversary

February 7, 2024
Mariah Carey will do an 8-show run in Las Vegas to celebrate the upcoming 20th anniversary of her album The Emancipation Of Mimi. Dolby Live at Park MGM will host the shows April 12th through 27th.

Carey’s 10th studio album was released in April of 2005. This album had hits like “We Belong Together” and “Shake It Off,” and sold 10 million copies globally. It also earned 10 Grammy nominations.

She told Billboard in 2020: “I look at it as a very important time in my career, a very significant time for me as an artist,”  “It was a sense of feeling triumphant when it was as successful as it was. I know a lot of people were introduced to me from that album, as well. So I would just love for people to take away the music from that album. I hope that it makes people feel good. That’s the goal.”

