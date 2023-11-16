KWHL KWHL Logo

Mariah Carey To Perform Her Iconic Holiday Hit At The Billboard Music Awards

November 16, 2023 6:03AM AKST
It’s the first time ever that Mariah Carey will perform “All I Want For Christmas Is You” at an awards show, and it’s happening at the Billboard Music Awards Sunday night. She’s getting the Billboard Chart Achievement Award for the song, and the performance will be “Aspen-Inspired” with lots of surprises.

Other performers include Morgan Wallen, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, and Karol G. You can see it streaming live Sunday night on Billboard‘s website and social media platforms.

