Mariah Carey Welcoming Lucky Winners To Her Penthouse As Holiday Guests

Mariah Carey is doing a contest with Booking.com to welcome two guests into her New York City penthouse for a very special stay — and she’s drawing up an itinerary of her favorite winter activities for them to do. For just $20.19 — a nod to when her iconic hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” first hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts — the guests will be treated to “Mariah’s Ultimate Holiday Experience.”

Booking is first-come, first-served and opens Dec. 14th at 5 p.m. ET. The trip takes place Dec. 16th to 19th. What’s included on that itinerary? A cocktail hour and a Christmas card photo shoot in her penthouse apartment — plus, a three-night stay at The Plaza and tickets to Carey’s “Merry Christmas To All” concert at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 16th. There’s also a shopping spree at Saks Fifth Avenue, and dinner reservations at Carey’s favorite restaurants. The guests will also get to go ice skating in front of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree, and take in the Christmas Spectacular Starring The Radio City Rockettes.

