KWHL KWHL Logo

Mariah Carey Will Sing All Her Holiday Favorites On Her CBS Christmas Special

November 11, 2022 6:56AM AKST
Share
Mariah Carey Will Sing All Her Holiday Favorites On Her CBS Christmas Special

Yes…including THAT song!  “All I Want For Christmas” will be among Mariah’s holiday faves she’ll perform on December 20th during an all-new two-hour primetime network special. Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! is slated to air on CBS and Paramount+. It will be filmed in New York’s Madison Square Garden on December 13th and 16th. She will also bring the show to Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on December 9th and 11th.

She also released her first-ever yuletide picture book, The Christmas Princess. 

Recently Played

F The WorldBadflower|
7:57pm
Bulls On ParadeRage Against The Machine|
7:45pm
Bad ThingsI Prevail|
7:42pm
Aint Talkin Bout LoveVan Halen|
7:38pm
Welcome To The CircusFive Finger Death Punch|
7:27pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Meyer says he’s satisfied with Alaska’s ballot count process
2

Full Trailer: “Avatar: The Way of Water”
3

Suit challenges eligibility of Alaska legislative candidate
4

YouTuber MrBeast Hands Out $10,000 Cash To Trick-Or-Treaters
5

Report on Alaska mine urges more scrutiny for projects