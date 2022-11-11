Mariah Carey Will Sing All Her Holiday Favorites On Her CBS Christmas Special

Yes…including THAT song! “All I Want For Christmas” will be among Mariah’s holiday faves she’ll perform on December 20th during an all-new two-hour primetime network special. Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! is slated to air on CBS and Paramount+. It will be filmed in New York’s Madison Square Garden on December 13th and 16th. She will also bring the show to Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on December 9th and 11th.

She also released her first-ever yuletide picture book, The Christmas Princess.