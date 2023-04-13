KWHL KWHL Logo

Mark Wahlberg Goes Back To Work At His First Job

April 13, 2023 7:22AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

This was probably a big surprise for shoppers at the Stop & Shop store in Quincy, Massachusetts, when Mark Wahlberg was bagging some groceries! That’s where he worked as a teenager. “I was bagging groceries – $3.65 an hour. I was right up the street getting my driver’s ed.” He used the money he made to buy a Pontiac for his 17th birthday.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg)

He was super courteous back on the job as a bagger, asking once customer if she wanted her oranges double bagged due to their weight. He hugged an employee hand said he planned to tell “Jeff to give me my job back.” 

Recently Played

The Diary Of JaneBreaking Benjamin|
7:01am
If Tomorrow Never ComesBad Wolves|
6:11am
What Ive DoneLinkin Park|
5:58am
SlitherVelvet Revolver|
5:54am
Fly AwayLenny Kravitz|
5:45am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Verdict Reached In Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Accident Trial
2

Sex abuse case against ex-Alaska attorney general thrown out
3

David Schwimmer Competes On ‘The Great British Bake Off’
4

3 Alaska Native tribes sue to block major gold mine project
5

Grandpa Makes Adorable Video Starring Granddaughter’s Toys