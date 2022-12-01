KWHL KWHL Logo

Married “GMA” Co-Anchors In Romantic Relationship

December 1, 2022 8:42AM AKST
Share
Married “GMA” Co-Anchors In Romantic Relationship

A little scandal and dirt cut straight from a script from Apple TV’s “The Morning Show” – “Good Morning America” co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been having an affair since their June assignment covering the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in London. Since then, they have been seen spending alone time in each other’s apartments, and staying in a secluded cottage in Upstate New York for a romantic weekend getaway two weeks before Thanksgiving.

They’re both married to other people, though they have reportedly split from their spouses. The timelines on their splits are not clear. Robach’s husband is former “Melrose Place” star Andrew Shue.

PICS AND VIDEO HERE

Recently Played

Bullet With Butterfly WingsSmashing Pumpkins|
7:43pm
Just PretendBad Omens|
7:40pm
Sos (sawed Off Shotgun)The Glorious Sons|
7:36pm
Only Love Can Save Me NowThe Pretty Reckless|
7:27pm
Saviour IiBlack Veil Brides|
7:24pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company’s plane crashes
2

“80 For Brady” Trailer
3

Candidate eligibility lawsuit tossed on procedural grounds
4

Taylor Swift Responds To Tour Ticket Sales Debacle
5

Alaska firefighters help rescue a moose trapped in a home