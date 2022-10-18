KWHL KWHL Logo

Martin Short, David Alan Grier and Shania Twain Join ABC’s “Beauty and the Beast” 30th Anniversary

October 18, 2022 4:58AM AKDT
Share
Martin Short, David Alan Grier and Shania Twain Join ABC’s “Beauty and the Beast” 30th Anniversary

ABC is announcing more cast names added for their Beauty & The Beast’s 30th anniversary show on December 15th. Martin Short will play Lumiere, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, and Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts.

H.E.R. was picked to play Belle and Josh Groban will be the Beast. The special will incorporate a mix of live action and animation and new musical performances, along with sets and costumes inspired by the movie. It will air on ABC December 15th!

Recently Played

SuperchargedAyron Jones |
8:13am
Bark At The MoonOzzy Osbourne|
8:08am
Death By Rock N RollThe Pretty Reckless|
8:05am
Let It DieFoo Fighters|
7:12am
Shotgun BluesVolbeat|
7:08am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

DJ Cummerbund - The Next Sickness
2

Alaska reality star injured while cleaning up storm damage
3

Anchorage High School Receives Arts Award
4

2 Russians seek asylum after reaching remote Alaska island
5

Alaska’s Bering snow crab, king crab seasons canceled