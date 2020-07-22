      Weather Alert

Masks to be worn in indoor public settings in Juneau

Jul 21, 2020 @ 5:00pm

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — People in Juneau are required to wear face coverings in certain indoor public settings under an ordinance passed by local leaders as a way to help curb the spread of coronavirus. The City and Borough of Juneau Assembly passed the measure Monday. It is similar to one earlier enacted in Anchorage. It calls for use of masks or cloth face coverings in places such as grocery stores, restaurants, bars, child care and personal care facilities, elevators and communal office areas. It also calls for the use of masks on public transportation, when passengers are present. It includes exceptions.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand