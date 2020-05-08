Masks to become part of life in California, but rules vary

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For Californians venturing outside, donning a mask will be as common as putting on a cap or sunglasses when the state begins gradually easing stay-at-home orders. But rules about face coverings vary, and it’s unclear what enforcement might look like. Masks have been ubiquitous at essential businesses like grocery stores and medical clinics since the early days of the pandemic. Now they will be required for customers and employees at certain retailers reopening under new guidelines that also include contact-free transactions. Authorities hope people will be amenable to the rules, because they don’t want to issue citations during a public health crisis.