Mat-Su mayor seeks emergency declaration for ice jam flood
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) –
Matanuska-Susitna Borough Mayor Vern Halter has declared a local emergency from flooding brought on by an ice jam in Willow Creek. The mayor is asking Gov. Mike Dunleavy to declare a state disaster. Halter cites severe threats to life and property, lack of access to homes and and property damage loss. The ice jam began creating floodwaters on Saturday night. The Anchorage Daily News reports at least 13 households were forced to evacuate and six homes were damaged. Anchorage television station KTUU reports emergency workers on Monday used amphibious all-terrain vehicles to shuttle people out so they could buy food and fuel.