KWHL KWHL Logo

Matthew Perry’s Cause of Death Revealed

December 18, 2023 8:24AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

Matthew Perry death was ruled accidental from the “acute effects of ketamine,” among other factors.

Those other factors included drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine (used to treat opioid use disorder.) The coroner’s report found, “At the high levels of ketamine found in his postmortem blood specimens, the main lethal effects would be from both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression.”

He had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety.

 

MORE HERE

The post Matthew Perry’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.

Recently Played

AenimaTool
6:09pm
Dont Tell Me (ft. Ann Wilson)Disturbed
6:04pm
Something In Your MouthNickelback
6:00pm
ShineCollective Soul
5:55pm
A Symptom Of Being HumanShinedown
5:46pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Ex-Alaska Airlines pilot who tried to cut plane’s engines is released from jail; must avoid aircraft
2

Complaint seeks to halt signature gathering by group aiming to repeal Alaska’s ranked voting system
3

Derek Hough’s Wife Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery
4

2 snowmachine riders found dead after search in western Alaska
5

US Coast Guard helicopter that crashed during rescue mission in Alaska is recovered