Matthew Perry’s Funeral: The One Where We Say Goodbye

November 6, 2023 12:52PM AKST
Source: YouTube

Matthew Perry’s private funeral was held on Friday afternoon at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

 

All of the actor’s Friends co-stars where there with his other loved ones and family.

Many on social media pointed out the significance of the location of Forest Lawn being directly across the street from the back entrance to Warner Bros. studios, where “Friends” was filmed.

 

