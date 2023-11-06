Matthew Perry’s Funeral: The One Where We Say Goodbye

Matthew Perry’s private funeral was held on Friday afternoon at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

A private funeral was held for Matthew Perry over the weekend with members of his family and “Friends” cast in attendance. @LizKreutzNews reports. pic.twitter.com/kMAl9Go8Xk — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 6, 2023

All of the actor’s Friends co-stars where there with his other loved ones and family.

Many on social media pointed out the significance of the location of Forest Lawn being directly across the street from the back entrance to Warner Bros. studios, where “Friends” was filmed.