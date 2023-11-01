KWHL KWHL Logo

Matthew Perry’s Memoir #1 Seller, TBS Plans Chandler Episode Marathon

November 1, 2023 8:03AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Matthew Perry’s 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, has again taken the No. 1 spot on Amazon’s Best Sellers list after his tragic sudden death at 54.

Many have been sharing a passage from the book where he talks about a moment he says he felt “the presence of God”.

By many accounts, he had been doing much better and overcoming his struggles.

TBS is also honoring Perry with a marathon of “Friends” episodes focused on his character, Chandler Bing. It starts this morning (Novermber 1) and features different episode collections Thursday and Friday.

 

As more details emerge, we learn that his assistant returned from getting groceries to find him submerged in the hot tub. The assistant got his head above water, and first responders say he wasn’t in the water for very long. An official cause of death is yet to be determined.

Recently Played

A Symptom Of Being HumanShinedown
11:21am
Highway To HellAc/dc
11:17am
NumbLinkin Park
11:14am
In BloomNirvana
11:10am
SkeletonsPop Evil
11:06am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Federal forecasters predict warm, wet US winter but less snow because of El Nino, climate change
2

Off-duty pilot who tried to cut engines told police he experimented with mushrooms, complaint says
3

SAG/AFTRA Bans Striking Actors From Halloween Costumes Inspired By Major Studio Characters
4

Deer struggling in cold Alaskan waters saved by wildlife troopers who give them a lift in their boat
5

Will Smith Joins Jada Pinkett Smith At Book Tour Appearance