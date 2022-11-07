‘Mattress Mack’ Won The Biggest Sports Bet In History

Texas furniture kingpin Jim McIngvale aka, ‘Mattress Mack’, has won the biggest amount ever in sports betting history when the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies in game six of the World Series. His $10 million bet paid off BIG TIME…to the tune of $75 million! He claims most of the money will be going back to his customers. He ran a promotion that if you spent $3,000 or more at his store, you can get a total refund if the Astros won the series. He’s going to have some happy customers!

He’s been generous in other ways, not just to his customers. A year ago when a winter storm affected the area leaving so many without power, he opened his stores to serve as shelters.

Way to go!