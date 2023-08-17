Maui Wildfire Relief Donation

Carcasses of cars are seen among the ashes of burnt neighborhood in the aftermath of a wildfire, in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 14, 2023. The death toll in Hawaii's wildfires rose to 99 and could double over the next 10 days, the state's governor said August 14, as emergency personnel painstakingly scoured the incinerated landscape for more human remains. Last week's inferno on the island of Maui is already the deadliest US wildfire in a century, with only a quarter of the ruins of the devastated town of Lahaina searched for victims so far. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP) (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)