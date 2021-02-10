      Weather Alert

Mauling by Alaska bear spurred by accidental den encounter

Feb 10, 2021 @ 6:14am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A bear mauling that left a man with injuries to his face and hands happened when his skiing group accidentally encountered a den with a mother cub and her cub in Southeast Alaska. Anchorage Daily News reported one of three men was injured and taken to a hospital by the U.S. Coast Guard Saturday. Officials say he was in stable condition in Anchorage on Monday. The men were backcountry skiing near Chilkoot Lake about 10 miles northwest of Haines. The group was moving up a mountain when they stumbled upon a brown bear den. They encountered what was believed to be a sow with a cub.

 

#Trending
Violinist’s stunning version of Eddie Van Halen’s Eruption
The Best Commercials From The Super Bowl!
Tony Hawk Lands 720 at Age 52
Black History Month - The Inspirational Story Of Ruby Bridges
Printable Prop Bets Scorecard For Sunday