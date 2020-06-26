Mayor Mandates Masks

WHEATON, MARYLAND - APRIL 16: Customers wear face masks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus as they line up to enter a Costco Wholesale store April 16, 2020 in Wheaton, Maryland. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan ordered that all people must wear some kind of face mask to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 when on public transportation, grocery stores, retail establishments and other places where social distancing is not always possible. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Friday, June 26, 2020, Community Briefing:Today, the Mayor will give an update on COVID-19 with Anchorage Health Department Director Natasha Pineda and Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Chandler. Anchorage residents may ask questions in the comments and we’ll do our best to get them answered. **Please note, due to the Fourth of July holiday, next week’s community briefing will be held on Wednesday, July 1, at noon.
Posted by Mayor Ethan Berkowitz on Friday, June 26, 2020