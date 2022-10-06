KWHL KWHL Logo

McDonald’s Confirms Return of Halloween Pails

October 6, 2022 11:46AM AKDT
McDonald’s is celebrating Halloween with a blast from the past!

The fast food chain is officially bringing back its Happy Meal Halloween pails!

The McBoo, McPunk’n, and McGoblin pails first made their debut in 1986.

Besides getting your Happy Meal in them, you can use each pail for trick-or-treating!

The pails will make their return at participating McDonald’s locations from October 18 through 31.

Did you have any of these pails when you were a kid? Which are you most excited to get this year? What else should McDonald’s bring back?

