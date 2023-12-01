Meadow Walker Posts Sweet Tribute To Her Dad

It’s been 10 years since actor Paul Walker passed away in a car crash, and his daughter, Meadow Walker, posts a home movie in a sweet tribute. She breaks into his trailer to surprise him for his birthday in the home video clip as he laughs and they collapse in a big hug.

She captions it with ’10 years without you. I love you forever.’ Meadow is now 25 and is still close with her dad’s “F&F” family. Vin Diesel is her Godfather and walked her down the aisle at her wedding. She’s also a model and actress who appeared in the latest “Fast & Furious” movie as an “Easter Egg” tribute to her dad.

Walker’s last movie in the franchise was “Fast & Furious 7”, which was finished with the help of his brothers.