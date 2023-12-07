KWHL KWHL Logo

Med Student Finds Her Own Cancer In Ultrasound Class

December 7, 2023 8:19AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

27-year-old Sally Rohan was checking her thyroid while learning how to use the ultrasound machine. She’s a med student and her teacher encouraged her to take a picture of the ultrasound and follow-up with her primary care provider.  It was then determined to be stage 1 papillary thyroid cancer.

She’s using this experience to learn as much as she can as a patient will she believes will ultimately make her a better doctor.

The post Med Student Finds Her Own Cancer In Ultrasound Class appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.

Recently Played

I Am The BullgodKid Rock
8:47pm
NightmareFrom Ashes To New
8:44pm
Welcome To The JungleGuns N Roses
8:40pm
BrokenSeether
8:36pm
PowertripMonster Magnet
8:26pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Nov 30th & Dec 1st Toys For Tots 2023
2

Does “Golden Bachelor” Have Skeletons In His Closet?
3

Girl, 11, confirmed as fourth victim of Alaska landslide, two people still missing
4

Alaska landslide survivor says force of impact threw her around ‘like a piece of weightless popcorn’
5

Britney Spears Seems To Confirm Fans’ Suspicions