      Weather Alert

Medicaid to cover Alaska dental patients through September

Aug 26, 2019 @ 11:52am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska’s Medicaid program will continue to provide dental care for adults through the end of September.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Sunday that the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services says the announcement Friday equals five more weeks of care.

Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed money for the dental program and dentists were told Medicaid funding ended July 1.

A state official says the extension is intended to help Alaskans who began dental treatments before July 1 that were not completed at the time of the veto.

The official says all Medicaid beneficiaries will be able to take advantage of the dental extension.

Health and social services department figures show more than one in four Alaskans were on some form of Medicaid as of Aug. 1.

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com

Recently Played

August 28th, 2019
2:43am
Panic Attack The Glorious Sons
2:40am
Pain Royal Bliss
2:36am
I Stand Alone Godsmack
2:33am
Anarchy In The Uk (cover) Megadeth
2:29am
Nookie Limp Bizkit
2:25am
Square Hammer Ghost
View full playlist
#Trending
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Kayakers Lucky to Survive their trip to Spencer Glacier
News from KFQD
This Video Shows What Our Firefighters Deal With.
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand