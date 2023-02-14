KWHL KWHL Logo

Medical Miracle: Four-Year-Old Gets Bilateral Lung Transplant

February 14, 2023 6:13AM AKST
Medical miracle alert!

Four-year-old Ava was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis in April last year…and her parents, Jennifer and John, are raising awareness of the life-saving gift of organ donation by sharing their story. It’s what saved Ava’s life. 

She was admitted to the hospital and put on the transplant list. She underwent 207 days of ECMO treatment until she finally got a bilateral lung transplant in November last year at Texas Children’s Hospital. Pediatric transplant recipients typically have to wait longer because there are less donors. Ava’s family realizes in order for her to have this life-saving gift, another family suffered great loss. They are forever grateful!

