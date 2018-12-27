Megadeth Aiming For New Album In the Spring and made it Jeopardy

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 24: DAve Mustaine of Megadeath performs at Ozzfest at the Manuel Amphitheater on September 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA)

Dave Mustaine says a new Megadeth album should be out by next spring. He said the band is “assembling all the pieces right now” and hopes to have the record completed in time for a spring release. 2019 will be an ambitious year for Megadeth.

Not only are they releasing a new album, the band is launching a metal-themed ocean cruise called the ‘Megacruise’ as well as something called the “Kegadeth Music And Craft Beer Festival”.

In other Megadeth news

You know you’ve really made it as a band when you’re featured as an answer on Jeopardy. Megadeth got their turn on the game show’s “Celebrating 35 Years” category. Host Alex Trebek read the answer, “Though Dave Mustaine says he didn’t even anticipate living to be 35, this band of his is celebrating that anniversary.”

The contestant knew to reply, “What is Megadeth?”, earning himself a cool $1600. Jeopardy has been known to use rock bands in their answers, with Foo Fighters, Slayer, They Might Be Giants, and Mötley Crüe all coming up from time to time. Megadeth last showed up on the board in 2014.