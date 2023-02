KWHL is bringing Megadeth to the ConocoPhillips Borealis Theatre Friday, September 1 at 7pm. Tickets go on sale Friday the 17th at alaskastatefair.org. Lawn Area $59 concert only, $69 with Fair admission. Reserved Area $69 concert only, $79 with Fair admission. Fair admission additional. Convenience fees apply. Please note there is no seating at this concert.

Tickets with Fair admission offer ends August 17.