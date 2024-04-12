KWHL KWHL Logo

“Melrose Place” Reboot With Original Cast In The Works

April 12, 2024 6:36AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Some of the original cast are moving back in to Melrose Place as a revival is getting pitched to networks and streaming platforms. Original stars Heather Locklear, Laura Leighton, and Daphne Zuniga are all on board.

The plot would center around the original stars coming back to honor a deceased friend, leading to the uncovering of old traumas, romances, resentments, and new secrets. The show originally ran for seven seasons from 1992 to 1999 as a spinoff from Beverly Hills 90210.

