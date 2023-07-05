KWHL KWHL Logo

Meta Ready To Launch Competitor For Twitter

July 5, 2023 6:37AM AKDT
Meta has been talking about tossing out a direct competitor for Twitter, and they are launching it Thursday.  It’s called Threads and it will reportedly allow Instagram users to keep their followers and username on the new app, and it looks like it will be a free service.

On Monday, Twitter also announced that its popular (and previously free) dashboard tool TweetDeck will soon only be available to it’s tiny group of paid verified users.

 

Will you try Threads??

