Metallica Monday: Live in Munich – May 31, 2015
Title: Metallica: Live in Munich – May 31, 2015
Description: Metallica: Live in Munich – May 31, 2015 sees the band take the stage in Germany for a set filled with deep cuts! Tune in tonight at 5 PM Pacific / 8 PM Eastern to catch live renditions of “King Nothing,” “Cyanide,” “Disposable Heroes,” “Metal Militia,” “Lords of Summer,” “The Frayed Ends of Sanity,” and “The Unforgiven II” – the last of which has only been played for a crowd SIX TIMES! Don’t worry, you’ll also get hits like “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” “Master of Puppets,” and “Enter Sandman.”
Additional Info: During this stream and continuing throughout the week, Metallica will also be hosting simultaneous fundraisers benefiting their foundation, All Within My Hands. Earlier this month, All Within My Hands announced its donation of four grants totaling $350,000 to organizations dedicated to assisting those hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizations include Feeding America, Direct Relief, Live Nation’s Crew Nation initiative, and the USBG National Charity Foundation’s Bartender Emergency Assistance Program.
https://www.allwithinmyhands.org/news-media/news/all-within-my-hands-donates-for-covid-19-relief.html
YouTube: https://youtu.be/rt0DC7PFmMs
